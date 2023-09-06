Hyderabad: Fancy number plate ‘9999’ auctioned for Rs 9.99 lakh

The number plate TS 11Z 9999 was acquired by the Church Educational Society

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 6th September 2023 7:25 pm IST
Hyderabad: A fancy number plate ‘9999’ was auctioned for a record Rs 9.99 lakh in bidding held at the Khairatabad Road Transport Authority (RTA) office on Tuesday.

Transport officials disclosed that the RTA exchequer earned a total of Rs 18,02,970 in revenue through bidding.

The number plate TS 11Z 9999 was sold for a whopping Rs 9,99,999. Acquired by the Church Educational Society, their bid took everyone by surprise.

Another buyer Kamineni Sai Shivanagu purchased the fancy number TS 11 FA 0001 for Rs 3.50 lakh. Similarly, Shyamala Rohit Reddy won the bid for the number TS FA 0011 for Rs 1,55,400.

