Hyderabad: Farmers from 26 states to meet KCR; discuss agri issues

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a meeting with National Farmers Union leaders from 26 states to discuss the current state of the agricultural sector in the country on Saturday.

The farmers union leaders have already arrived at Pragathi Bhavan.

Also Read Telangana revolutionises farming with developmental programmes’

The farmer leaders will watch a documentary about Telangana’s success in agriculture, irrigation, and other sectors. This will be followed by a conference presided over by the chief minister. During the conference, the CM will examine the country’s present agricultural situation.

According to media reports, CM KCR will meet with the leaders for lunch and the meeting will resume after.

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Jharkhand, and other states arrived in Siddipet as part of the three-day research tour to the Kaleshwaram project and agricultural reforms in Telangana.