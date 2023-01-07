Hyderabad: Father rapes, impregnates 14-yr-old daughter in Shadnagar

Hyderabad: Shadnagar police arrested a 45-year-old man on Thursday for sexually assaulting his 14-year-old daughter and impregnating her.

According to the police, the accused had allegedly abused the girl sexually multiple times over the past few months.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when one of the teachers at the girl’s school, noticed a change in her behaviour and spoke to her in private.

The girl revealed the heinous crime she had been a part of, adding that she is the only child of her parents and her mother passed away in 2013 due to ill health.

The teacher after listening to the girl forwarded the information to the police and child welfare department.

Assistant commissioner of police, Shadnagar, said, “The officials recorded the statement of the girl in the presence of her family members.”

The girl told the officials that she was raped by her father at their house multiple times and was warned not to reveal the ordeal to anyone.

The police further said that the girl became pregnant four months ago after repeated sexual assaults and revealed that the victim is the daughter of the accused’s second wife while his first wife died several years ago and her children stay separately.

Based on the girl’s statement, police arrested the accused on Thursday and initiated a probe into the situation.

The accused confessed to having committed the offence under the influence of alcohol.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 376 of the IPC and 5 & 6 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim was sent to her maternal family and made arrangements were made for the termination of her pregnancy with their consent and the doctor’s approval.