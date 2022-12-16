Telangana: 2 men spray chilli powder on husband, rape wife; held

Hyderabad: Two people were detained on charges of rape after they admitted to the act on Thursday in Medak district by the Toopran police.

Tadepally Venkateshwar Rao aged 48, alias Babu Rao, and Tadepally Naresh aged 21, both residents of Masaipet, were named as the accused.

Even though the event occurred last Friday, it was only discovered on Wednesday when the victim and her husband went to the police. The victim worked alongside Babu Rao, a mason.

Babu Rao and Naresh are both accused of entering the victim’s home forcibly when she was inside with her husband and two children on December 9, according to Superintendent of Police Rohini Priyadarshini.

In her statement, the victim said that they had sprayed some powder on her husband to knock him unconscious before dragging her to a mango grove where they raped her.