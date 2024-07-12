Hyderabad: Father sells newborn baby for Rs 1 lakh, rescued

Hyderabad: The city police on Friday, July 12, arrested three persons including the father of an infant for allegedly selling his baby in Bandlaguda.

The father Asif, a resident of the locality, with the help of a broker, Sultana, sold the baby for Rs one lakh to a woman four days ago.

On a complaint from the mother of the 18-day-old baby, the police booked a case on Thursday and rescued the child within 24 hours. The infant was handed over to the mother.

The police are investigating the details.