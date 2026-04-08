Hyderabad: Female pilot trainee raped at Begumpet academy, staff member booked

The victim approached the Begumpet police and filed a complaint stating that since January 2025, the accused had taken photos and videos of her and threatened to leak them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th April 2026 12:19 pm IST
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Hyderabad: A staff member of the Pilot Training Institute in Hyderabad’s Begumpet was booked on Tuesday, April 7, for allegedly raping a female pilot trainee.

The victim approached the Begumpet Police and filed a complaint stating that since January 2025, the accused had taken photos and videos of her and threatened to leak them. He allegedly coerced and blackmailed the woman into having sexual relations.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an officer at the Begumpet Police said, “The accused has been booked for rape under Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)”

Subhan Bakery

The accused, who is a native of Kerala, is currently absconding and the investigation is underway, the police said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th April 2026 12:19 pm IST

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