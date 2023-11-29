Hyderabad: Feroz Khan’s house searched by police, other officials

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana assembly polls, police and other officials conducted a search at the house of Feroz Khan, the Congress candidate from the Nampally Assembly constituency on Tuesday night.

Since the announcement of the model code of conduct, the Income Tax (IT) department has been conducting raids in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana. Police are also searching the vehicles of public and political leaders to ensure free and fair elections.

Recently, the IT department conducted a raid at the residence of Shahnawaz, the owner of King’s Garden located in Falaknuma, Old City of Hyderabad.

More details about yesterday’s search at Feroz Khan’s residence are awaited.

Meanwhile, Telangana is all set for polling tomorrow, with the counting of votes scheduled to be held on December 3.