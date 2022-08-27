Hyderabad: Fever survey records Typhoid at 62% in Old City slums

45000 adolecents and children in the slums of the Old City were covered in the survey.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 27th August 2022 3:47 pm IST
Hyderabad: Helping hand Foundation conducts fever Survey
Fever Survey

Hyderabad: With the onset of the Monsoon season and incessant rains in the city, early in July, Hyderabad also witnessed an increase in seasonal diseases.

Despite heavy rains in the city and stagnant waters on the roads, slums in the Old City recorded zero cases of Malaria in the last three months. However, of the many diseases surveyed for in the areas, 62 percent tested positive for Typhoid, during the same period.

Also Read
Hyderabad Archbishop to be first Dalit Cardinal at St. Peter’s Basilica Vatican City

The fever survey was conducted for infants, children and adolescents, by the city-based NGOs Helping Hand Foundation in collaboration with Babu Khan Trust for a period of three months from April to July.

MS Education Academy

In this period 45,000 people were tested for ailments such as Dengue (2%), Typhoid (62%), Respiratory Tract Infections (RTIs-33%) and hand, foot and mouth diseases (1%). However, no cases of Malaria were detected among the target population.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button