Hyderabad: Few takers for Dhoolpet laddu this Raksha Bandhan

Hyderabad: The number of shops selling the famous ‘Dhoolpet laddu’ during the Raksha Bandhan festival seems to have come down this year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, around a hundred traders would set up shops on the Mangalhat and Dhoolpet roads. However, in a stark difference, one can notice just three to four shops on the both the roads in Hyderabad to sell laddus.

“Because of the price rise, no one is ready to invest money and prepare when there is no guarantee. Three years ago, we sold it for Rs 100 a kilogram, now it is for Rs 220 a kilogram,” said Aarathi Bai, a vendor. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected her yearly trade of making laddus, she added.

Sunitha Bai, a resident of Balram Galli, said that women in many families generally make laddus and supply that to local traders in Hyderabad. “Besan is priced at Rs 140 a kilogram. Two years ago it was Rs 90. So have prices of other ingredients increased. So many dropped it this time,” she observed.

P Haridwar Singh, a local resident, said local traditions in the community exist due to which laddus remain in demand during the festival time otherwise.

“In the first year of marriage, when a woman goes to her brother’s place, she carries several kilograms of laddus with her. In fact, even cousin brothers are gifted sweets along with Rakhi and other articles. A few families buy up to 100 kilograms of laddus,” said Haridwar Singh. The laddus are of 500 grams to five kg in weight.