Hyderabad: File objections to draft voter list by September 19

Hyderabad: District collector Jitesh V Patil has announced the deadline for filing objections and making corrections to the draft voter list, saying the process should be complete by September 19.

As part of the special voter enrolment drive, the collector visited Bhiknoor mandal on Sunday, September 3, and inspected polling booths. Jitesh instructed Booth-level officers (BLOs) to take be proactive in registering all eligible people to vote.

He further directed the BLOs to enroll youths, who have attained 18 years of age, as new voters and avoid duplication of voter names.

Officials should get death certificates from the family members before deleting deceased voters, and issue notices regarding the deletion, he advised.

He said, the focus should be on 100 percent voter enrolment and the information of the dispersed family members should be registered at the same polling place. He promised that a clear and error-free voter list would be prepared by October 4.