Hyderabad: Final heatwave marks the end of summer in city

Hyderabad: As May comes to an end, the effects of summer will also begin to subside. One final heatwave for the year will see temperatures crossing the 40 degrees Celsius mark in multiple areas of the city in the first week of June.

In Hyderabad, temperatures are expected to hit 41 degrees Celsius before beginning to cool down. In other parts of Telangana, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts temperatures of 46 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the highest rainfall of 15.6 mm was recorded at Patancheruvu, along with the maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius recorded at Patigadda.

According to the Telangana State Planning and Development Society (TSDPS), light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected at isolated places on Wednesday. Following that, the city will witness dry weather for the next two days.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 38 to 41 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperatures will be in the range of 25 to 27 degrees Celsius.

“Scattered rains will be also there due to high heat. From June 6 rains will increase, monsoon rains from June 13,” forecasts T Balaji (Telangana Weatherman on Twitter), a weather enthusiast from Hyderabad.