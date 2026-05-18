Hyderabad: FIR against BJP leader Akula Srivani over communal remarks

Hyderabad: A case has reportedly been registered against the BJP’s former corporator of the Saroornagar division, Akula Srivani, over alleged remarks and social media content accused of targeting Muslims.

According to the FIR document, the complaint was filed on May 15 by Mohammed Mustafa Nishad, a resident of Saroornagar. The complainant alleged that Srivani repeatedly made statements and circulated content that could provoke communal tension, particularly involving references to the Muslim community.

The complaint further states that certain videos and public remarks surfaced in connection with discussions surrounding the son of Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

It alleges that repeated references to names associated with a specific religion were made in a manner that could promote hostility, disturb public harmony, and create communal divisions.

Remarks against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The latest case comes after another complaint was filed against Srivani at Mirchowk Police Station in March. In that complaint, Azmathullah Jaffery, founder and president of the Telangana Shia Youth Welfare Association, alleged that Srivani shared a Facebook video containing derogatory remarks against Shia cleric and former Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He also alleged that she made remarks against AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, party floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, and members of the local community following the erection of banners in parts of Hyderabad condemning Khamenei’s death.

Based on the latest complaint, police registered a case under Sections 507, 299, and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).