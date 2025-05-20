Hyderabad fire accident: FTCCI calls for safety reforms in heritage areas

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire at Gulzar Houz, Charminar, that claimed 17 lives on Sunday morning, including eight children from a jeweller’s family.

In a statement issued on Monday, FTCCI President Dr. Suresh Kumar Singhal said the tragedy highlights the urgent need for fire safety reforms, especially in Hyderabad’s heritage areas and densely populated commercial zones.

“We are heartbroken by this loss. The cries for help from trapped victims should serve as a wake-up call for both citizens and authorities to take fire safety seriously,” Dr. Singhal said.

He appreciated the swift efforts of emergency responders who worked in difficult conditions to contain the fire and assist victims.

As a response to the incident, FTCCI announced a public seminar titled “Never Again: Safeguarding Hyderabad’s Heritage from Fire Disasters”. The event will bring together experts, civic officials, and stakeholders to discuss steps needed to prevent similar tragedies.

Dr. Singhal stressed the importance of protecting heritage structures and commercial spaces not only for their cultural value but also for the safety of the people who live and work there.

“This incident is a strong reminder that we must act now to ensure no more lives are lost to avoidable disasters,” he added.