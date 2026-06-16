Hyderabad: Fire at EV warehouse in Moosapet, no casualties

Police personnel also reached the area and cordoned off the surroundings to ensure public safety and facilitate rescue and firefighting efforts.

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Fire flames with intense orange and yellow hues, creating a dynamic and energetic visual.
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Hyderabad: Panic gripped the Moosapet area on Monday, June 15, after a massive fire broke out at an electric vehicle (EV) warehouse.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire erupted suddenly and spread rapidly through the warehouse, sending towering flames into the sky and thick plumes of black smoke across the surrounding locality. The intensity of the blaze was visible from several kilometres away, drawing large crowds to the scene.

Upon receiving information, multiple fire engines rushed to the spot and immediately launched firefighting operations.

Subhan Bakery

Police personnel also reached the area and cordoned off the surroundings to ensure public safety and facilitate rescue and firefighting efforts. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

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