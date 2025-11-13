Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Balapur plastic unit

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing unit in Hyderabad’s Balapur on Wednesday, November 12. Property worth Rs 30,000 was gutted in the incident.

The incident occurred at around midnight in the Shaheen Nagar area. Locals swiftly rescued two people who were allegedly on the premises. On information, the police and two fire tenders reached the spot.

After battling for over an hour the fire was put off.

Speaking to Siasat.com Chandrayangutta station fire ofiicer K Bikshpathi said, “The fire broke out at a scrap godown. There were no casualties or injuries.”