Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at chips warehouse in Jagadgirigutta

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday, July 16, at a chips warehouse located in a residential area of Papireddy Nagar Colony, under the jurisdiction of the Jagadgirigutta Police Station.

The incident occurred at the Surya Enterprises chips warehouse, which is situated within a densely populated neighbourhood. Flames erupted suddenly, causing panic among local residents who feared the fire might spread to nearby homes.

Upon receiving the alert, fire and emergency personnel rushed to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control using two fire engines. Thankfully, no casualties were reported, although property damage is being assessed.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. Further details are awaited.