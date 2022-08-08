Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at garments store in Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at a garments store at Hafeezbabanagar Chandrayangutta on Monday morning.

Fire officials informed that a distress call was received at 8.30 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the Saaz designer store at Hafeezbabanagar road. The store is located on the ground floor of the three-storied residential building.

On noticing smoke, the residents rushed out of their homes.

After battling for an hour the fire was controlled. Fire officials suspect that a short circuit could have resulted in the fire incident.

No casualties have been reported so far.