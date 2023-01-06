Hyderabad: Major fire at Hotel Sohail in Malakpet; 1 casualty reported

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at Sohail Hotel on Friday evening in Malakpet following which two fire tenders from Malakpet and Gowliguda fire stations were rushed to the spot.

The fire reportedly broke out due to a gas leak leading to one death, so far.

Since the restaurant is located on the main road at Malakpet-Nalgonda X road stretch, traffic was badly affected for a few hours.

The traffic police were also pressed into service to regulate the traffic. Customers at the Hotel panicked due to the sudden fire accident and rushed out in a haste.

The fire at the restaurant located adjacent to the Mamidipudi Nagarjuna Area Hospital Malakpet/Police Hospital caused panic among patients admitted.

Patients at the hospital were safely evacuated out of the hospital to avoid casualties due to the thick smoke.

A team of Chaderghat police along with the fire department officials were pressed into service. The cause of the fire is yet to be known and further investigation is underway.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added as they emerge.)

Fire breaks out at Hotel Sohail Malakpet ⁦@shochaderghat⁩ and ⁦@TelanganaFire⁩ we’re rushed to the spot pic.twitter.com/d4ElimBHjo — S.M. Bilal (@Bilaljourno) January 6, 2023