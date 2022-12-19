Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at house in Film Nagar; property destroyed

On information, fire tenders from the Film Nagar fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 19th December 2022 4:44 pm IST
Fire breaks out at house in Film Nagar; property destroyed (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Property was gutted down when a fire broke out at a house at Durga Bhavani Nagar in Film Nagar on Monday afternoon.

Fire officials said the fire broke out at a house constructed with bamboo sticks, tarpaulin and asbestos sheets as walls. A lot of bamboo sticks used for centring and roof construction were lying on the roof and it helped the fire spread rapidly.

Also Read
Hyderabad man kills step-daughter for talking over phone at night

Due to the fire household articles, almirah, bedding and other items were gutted down. On noticing the fire the family rushed out to safety.

On information, fire tenders from the Film Nagar fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button