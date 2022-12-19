Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at house in Film Nagar; property destroyed

Hyderabad: Property was gutted down when a fire broke out at a house at Durga Bhavani Nagar in Film Nagar on Monday afternoon.

Fire officials said the fire broke out at a house constructed with bamboo sticks, tarpaulin and asbestos sheets as walls. A lot of bamboo sticks used for centring and roof construction were lying on the roof and it helped the fire spread rapidly.

Due to the fire household articles, almirah, bedding and other items were gutted down. On noticing the fire the family rushed out to safety.

On information, fire tenders from the Film Nagar fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames.