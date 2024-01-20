Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Lifestyle Stores in Begumpet

The police suspect that a gas cylinder leak in a restaurant on the first floor could have caused the fire.

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at the Lifestyle Stores in Begumpet, Hyderabad on Friday, January 19. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.

About 500 workers who were in the Lifestyle outlet in Begumpet at the time managed to exit the building safely. The fire personnel, rushed to the spot after locals notified them, doused the fire and brought the situation under control.

The police suspect that a gas cylinder leak in a restaurant on the first floor could have caused the fire, while the firefighters maintain that the fire accident was most likely due to a short circuit.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

