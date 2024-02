Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the laboratory of Niloufer Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, February 7.

Smoke engulfed the hospital premises.



Officials said the fire was put out before it could spread and the lab was shut down following the incident. The hospital’s remaining departments are still functioning, and authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire.