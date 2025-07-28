Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at plastic segregation unit

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a plastic segregation unit in New Babanagar Jalpally on Sunday night. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire started around 1 am at the factory, where plastic waste segregation and granule manufacturing take place. Thick smoke, followed by high flames, was visible from a distance.

Panicked locals immediately alerted the police and fire services, who arrived at the scene promptly. Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.