Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at plastic segregation unit

Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th July 2025 8:04 am IST
A representational image of fire
Representational image

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a plastic segregation unit in New Babanagar Jalpally on Sunday night. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire started around 1 am at the factory, where plastic waste segregation and granule manufacturing take place. Thick smoke, followed by high flames, was visible from a distance.

Panicked locals immediately alerted the police and fire services, who arrived at the scene promptly. Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

MS Teachers
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th July 2025 8:04 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button