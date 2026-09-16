Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Santoshnagar school, no injuries

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on the first floor of a building in Santoshnagar on Tuesday, September 15. Monarch Kids School is located on the affected floor, while residential flats sit above it. Residents were evacuated safely, and no injuries have been reported.

The fire started at around 10 pm, likely due to a short circuit. Police and fire personnel were called to the scene after receiving information and were able to douse the fire before it spread to other floors.

Shops located below the affected area also suffered no damage.

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