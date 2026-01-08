Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at scrap warehouse in Secunderabad

The cause of fire and the estimated loss is under investigation

Representational image

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a scrap warehouse in Secunderabad’s Bholakpur area on Wednesday, January 7. The fire spread within the premises, triggering panic among residents.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and pressed three fire engines into service to bring the blaze under control. The Fire department personnel contained the fire and prevented it from spreading to adjacent warehouses.

As part of safety measures, the residents were evacuated from the surrounding areas.

Speaking to Siasat.com, District Fire Officer Venkanna said, “The fire broke out at 8:00 PM, four fire engines were deployed to douse the flames. There was no loss of life. The cause of fire and the estimated loss is under investigation.”

Previous incident

On January 4, a fire broke out  at a plywood godown located at Mir Alam Tank in the Tad Bun area of Hyderabad. No casualties were reported. Panic spread in the residential BNK Colony, located close to the Mir Alam Tank. Locals shifted to a safer place, fearing the fire might spread.

According to the fire department, the blaze started about 4 am at the godown. On receiving information, fire tenders from four fire stations reached the spot and extinguished it in one hour.

