Plywood godown near Mir Alam Tank catches fire, no casualties

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on Sunday, January 4, at a plywood godown located at Mir Alam Tank in the Tad Bun area of Hyderabad. No casualties were reported.

Panic spread in the residential BNK Colony, located close to the Mir Alam Tank. Locals shifted to a safer place, fearing the fire might spread.

According to the fire department, the blaze started about 4 am at the godown. On information, fire tenders from four fire stations reached the spot and extinguished it in one hour.

“The crews from the Chandulal Baradari fire station, Rajendranagar fire station, Moghalpura fire station and Yakutpura fire station promptly engaged in operations. The fire was completely put off in one hour while dumping and overhauling continued till 1 pm,” said District Fire Officer, T Venkanna.