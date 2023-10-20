Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at shop in Palika Bazar, no casualties

The loss of property is estimated at Rs 8-10 lakhs.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 20th October 2023 3:07 pm IST
Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at shop in Palika Bazar, no casualties
Fire breaks out at shop in Palika Bazar

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a shop selling bags at the entrance of Palika Bazar in Hyderabad on Friday, officials said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to the officials, no casualties have been reported and the fire has been completely doused.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Pro-Palestine protests likely after Friday prayers, security beefed up

Fire officer Mohan Rao said, “We got information of the fire that broke out at around 8:30 AM in a shop at the entrance of Palika Bazar. There are no casualties. There are many shops in the Palika Bazar and we prevented the fire from spreading and confined it to only one shop.”

The shop owner Mazar said that the fire might have been caused by a short circuit from a service wire outside the shop and then spread into the shop.

“The loss of property is estimated at Rs 8-10 lakhs,” the shop owner added.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 20th October 2023 3:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Asian News International

Asian News International

Asian News International. Multi-media news agency, content for information platforms: TV, Internet, broadband, newspapers, mobiles.
Back to top button