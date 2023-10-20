Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at shop in Palika Bazar, no casualties

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a shop selling bags at the entrance of Palika Bazar in Hyderabad on Friday, officials said.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A fire broke out at a shop selling bags at the entrance of #PalikaBazar in #Hyderabad on Friday, officials said.



Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot.



According to the officials, no casualties have been reported and the fire has been completely… pic.twitter.com/DLcsNXjRAy — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 20, 2023

According to the officials, no casualties have been reported and the fire has been completely doused.

Fire officer Mohan Rao said, “We got information of the fire that broke out at around 8:30 AM in a shop at the entrance of Palika Bazar. There are no casualties. There are many shops in the Palika Bazar and we prevented the fire from spreading and confined it to only one shop.”

The shop owner Mazar said that the fire might have been caused by a short circuit from a service wire outside the shop and then spread into the shop.

“The loss of property is estimated at Rs 8-10 lakhs,” the shop owner added.