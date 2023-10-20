Hyderabad: Pro-Palestine protests likely after Friday prayers, security beefed up

Hyderabad: Tight security arrangements are in place across the city as the authorities anticipate protests condemning Israeli use of force against Palestinians in Gaza after Friday prayers.

Thousands of civilians have been killed in Israel bombardment since Hamas attack on Israel occupied territories triggered a ‘war’ earlier this month. In Hyderabad special prayers and meetings in solidarity with Palestinians are planned for three days starting Friday.

At Jamia Masjid Darul Shifa, Qunoot e Nazila prayers will be held after Friday congressional prayers. A large contingent of police has been deployed near the Darul Shifa grounds. Similar programmes are planned at different places across the city.

AIMIM has also planned a protest meeting at Darusssalam grounds on Monday. The police on their part are not taking any chances. The task force, armed reserve force, riot control, and local police have been deployed around Charminar. The Rapid Action Force personnel are also stationed there to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

Senior police officials are supervising the security arrangements.