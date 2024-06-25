Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at software company office in Jubilee hills

Hyderabad: The fire fighters averted a major fire by extinguishing it without any loss to life on Tuesday.

The fire accident happened on the fourth floor of a building located opposite to Journalists Colony bus stop in Jubilee Hills in the afternoon. A software company has been running its office on that floor.

A major tragedy was averted this afternoon after fire fighters brought a major fire accident under control in journalists Colony of Jubilee Hills. The accident is believed to have happened due to a short circuit on the fourth floor of the building housing a software company.

The software employees on that floor scurried their way out of the building to save their lives. fire fighters reached the spot immediately and doused the flames.

It has been reported that a short-circuit could have been the cause for the fire accident.