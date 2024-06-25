Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at software company office in Jubilee hills

Hyderabad: The fire fighters averted a major fire by extinguishing it without any loss to life on Tuesday.
The fire accident happened on the fourth floor of a building located opposite to Journalists Colony bus stop in Jubilee Hills in the afternoon. A software company has been running its office on that floor.
The software employees on that floor scurried their way out of the building to save their lives. fire fighters reached the spot immediately and doused the flames.
It has been reported that a short-circuit could have been the cause for the fire accident.