Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at software company office in Jubilee hills

A short circuit is believed to have caused the fire

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 25th June 2024 10:11 pm IST
The fire accident happened on the fourth floor of a building located opposite to Journalists Colony bus stop in Jubilee Hills in the afternoon.
Software employees rushing out of the building after fire broke-out on the fourth floor of the building on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: The fire fighters averted a major fire by extinguishing it without any loss to life on Tuesday.

The fire accident happened on the fourth floor of a building located opposite to Journalists Colony bus stop in Jubilee Hills in the afternoon. A software company has been running its office on that floor.

The software employees on that floor scurried their way out of the building to save their lives. fire fighters reached the spot immediately and doused the flames.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Tragedy averted as fire breaks out at hospital in Hyderabad

It has been reported that a short-circuit could have been the cause for the fire accident.

Tags
Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 25th June 2024 10:11 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button