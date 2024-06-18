Tragedy averted as fire breaks out at hospital in Hyderabad

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th June 2024 2:33 pm IST
Hospital in Hyderabad (Image: X)

Hyderabad: A major tragedy was averted at a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday when a fire broke out.

According to the details of the incident, a minor fire broke out in the IRC ward of King George Hospital (KGH).

Upon witnessing the smoke, all eight patients were rescued and shifted to another ward.

Earlier, a fire accident also occurred in another hospital in the city.

Last year, in December, a major fire was reported at Ankura Hospital near Pillar No. 68 of PVNR Expressway in the Jyothinagar area of Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in that incident either.

Recently, a fire broke out at the Unani Hospital premises near Charminar. Luckily, no injuries or casualties were reported in that incident as well.

