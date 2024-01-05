Hyderabad hospital booked after woman dies in old city

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of alleged medical negligence, a hospital located in the old city of Hyderabad has been booked after the death of a 28-year-old woman on Thursday.

The police registered a case against the hospital for causing death due to negligence.

Doctor allegedly amputated intestine instead of fallopian tube

It all began on December 17 when the woman, identified as Reshma Begum, went to the hospital in Kalapathar, Hyderabad for family planning.

Days after the operation, the woman started vomiting severely. When she did not find relief at the hospital, her family decided to take her to another diagnostic center.

Also Read Hyderabad: Demand for new Osmania General Hospital building rises

A doctor at the diagnostic center said that the woman’s small intestine was amputated during tubectomy.

Based on the complaint filed by the woman’s husband, Kalapathar police registered a case against the hospital.

Hyderabad hospital rejects medical negligence allegation

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad hospital rejected the allegations, stating that there is no possibility of a doctor amputating the intestine while performing a tubectomy.

It was also claimed that the body takes not more than 48 hours to respond to the surgery.

Meanwhile, the police are waiting for the autopsy report for further investigation.