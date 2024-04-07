Hyderabad: Fire erupts on electrical pole in Shahalibanda

The incident occurred near apparel stores.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 7th April 2024 12:10 pm IST
Hyderabad: Panic gripped Shahalibanda new road in the old city on Saturday late evening when a fire erupted on an electrical pole.

The incident occurred near apparel stores around 10 p.m. Due to this, panicked shopkeepers shut down the power in the area and informed the fire department.

A fire tender from the Chandilal Baradari fire station reached the spot and doused the fire within 15 minutes.

The power supply was switched off on Shahalibanda new road by the power department.

Traffic was affected to a large extent.

Officials suspect the fire started due to a short circuit.

