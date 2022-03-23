Hyderabad fire tragedy: Mortal remains of victims to be flown in special flight

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of eleven migrant workers who lost their lives in the tragic fire accident that took place in Bhoiguda, Secunderabad will be flown to Patna airport on Wednesday at 6:00 PM.

Eleven migrant workers from Bihar were charred to death due to a major fire mishap in Secunderabad.

As per the details of the incident, the fire broke out at a scrap godown in Bhoiguda. At the time of the incident, 12 workers were sleeping at the spot. Out of them, one person survived.

ANI quoted Gandhi Nagar SHO Mohan Rao saying that a shock circuit could be the reason for the fire incident. DRF has reached the spot to douse the fire.

Prem, 22 years old from Bihar is undergoing treatment currently. He managed to jump out of the fire and was rushed to Gandhi Hospital. No clarity yet on the severity of his situation.

A case has been filed against Sampath, the owner of the godown under section 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) under the Indian Penal Code.

As of now Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have announced Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia respectively to the families of the deceased. The state home minister Mahmood Ali has assured that the bodies of the deceased would be transported back to their hometown.

However, this assurance offers no respite for the surviving victims. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has demolished the godown which was the source of employment for countless migrant workers.