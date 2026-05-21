Hyderabad: Fire near Renova Hospital in Langar Houz, traffic affected

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at an open plot near Renova Hospital at Langar Houz on Thursday, May 21, briefly causing traffic disruption in the area.

The fire was reported at around 5:30 pm, and fire tenders from Langar Houz and Rajendranagar immediately reached the spot. “Some decorative material used in functions was kept in the open plot. There is a labour adda nearby, someone might have carelessly left a cigarette or something, causing the wooden material to go up in flames,” an official from the Langar Houz fire station told Siasat.com.

The flames were doused within 30 minutes and did not spread to surrounding buildings. Only the windows of an adjacent building were damaged, the official added.

The loss is estimated to be around Rs 50,000.