Hyderabad: Fire station set up at Bazaar Guard, MLA felicitates staff

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services established a fire station at the Bazaar Guard area of the city.

AIMIM Nampally MLA, Majid Hussain, who visited the fire station and felicitated the local fire fighters, said, the fire station was needed in Nampally following a series of fire mishaps in the area including the infamous Bazar Guard fire incident that claimed nine lives.

He said the AIMIM had demanded the fire station and works were in progress at a plot for construction of the facility. Due to the repeated incidents in Nampally, the AIMIM demanded immediate deployment of a fire tender in the area.

“The fire department stationed a fire engine at the Bazaar Guard fire station. Pending infrastructural works are being taken up on war footing to complete the fire station,” said Majid Hussain.