Hyderabad fire: Telangana govt announces ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh to kin of victims

Hyderabad: Telangana State government announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the family members of the victims of the Secunderabad fire accident. Minister for MA & UD K T Rama Rao in a statement, grief over the loss of life in the fire accident and said the State government will pay an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh.

Eight persons are killed and several others including two critically in the fire mishap at Ruby Hotel at Secunderabad on Monday night. The Gopalapuram police registered a case and began an investigation into the incident. Fire officials maintained the deaths were mainly due to suffocation.

Meanwhile, PMO tweeted, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be paid to the injured: PM @narendramodi”.

So far, the death toll in a fire that broke out in a building in the Monda Market area of Secunderabad reached eight.

Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali said a probe has been initiated.

“Very unfortunate incident. Fire brigade teams tried their best to rescue people from the lodge but due to heavy smoke, some people died. Some people were rescued from the lodge. We are probing how the incident happened,” the Minister said.