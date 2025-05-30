Hyderabad: Firefighters rescue two children locked inside room at midnight

Hyderabad: In a midnight operation, firefighters successfully rescued two children locked inside a room in Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad.

The incident took place at a residence near Nure Alai Masjid where 7-year-old Abdul Rahman and 3-year-old Mohammed Azam found themselves trapped without means of escape.

Panicked parents turn to fire department

The children’s parents Mohammed Javed and his wife first attempted to open the locked door themselves before seeking help from neighbors.

When all efforts proved unsuccessful as the clock approached 3 am, the desperate family contacted Chandrayangutta Fire Station for professional intervention.

Response of firefighters in Hyderabad

The firefighting team arrived within minutes of receiving the distress call. Using specialized equipment, leading fireman Shabbir and his crew including firemen Narasimha and Devender Sagar along with Driver/Operator Mastaan carefully gained entry to the room without causing harm to the children.

Eyewitnesses described the tense moments as firefighters worked methodically to free the brothers. “We could hear the children crying inside,” shared one neighbor. “The firefighters remained completely calm and professional throughout the operation”, he added.