Hyderabad: First Divya Dakshin Yatra Bharat Gaurav train departs

Hyderabad: First ‘Divya Dakshin Yatra’ and the tenth Bharat Gaurav Train commenced their journey from Secunderabad Railway station on Wednesday.

The trains under the South Central Railways’ purview commenced their journey in the presence of Seema Upadhyay, a resident of Lucknow, who travelled all the way from Lucknow to Secunderabad to participate in the Yatra.

Divya Dakshin Bharat Yatra with Jyotirlinga, #BharatGaurav Tourist Train departed today from Secunderabad Junction Railway Station amidst a joyous and exultant atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/nJrpX13A6p — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 9, 2023

The Bharat Gaurav Trains continue to witness huge response from rail users while the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has planned a new tourist circuit namely, Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga during Shravan (month).

The Southern Tourist Circuit Train provides a unique opportunity to pilgrim passengers from the two Telugu states to visit important pilgrim tourist centres in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The yatra offers a unique opportunity for all rail passengers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to pay tribute to Jyotirlinga (Rameshwaram), while also covering important pilgrim and tourist places at Tiruvannamalai (Arunachalam), Madurai, Kanyakumari. Trivandrum Trichy and Thanjavur.

Significantly, the train provides boarding/de-boarding facilities for the passengers at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal and Khammam in Telangana as well as Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh.

The entire trip will be covered throughout 8 nights or 9 days period.

The train provides opportunities to both AC and Non-AC passengers with a mixed composition of 2 AC (1), 3 AC (3) and Sleeper (7).

Reflecting the patronage of all segments, rail passengers from both Secunderabad as well as route stations have availed of both AC as well as Non-AC train services.

General manager of SCR Arun Kumar Jain expressed his happiness at the good response received from the passengers for the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train from SCR.

He stated that the train provides a great opportunity to pilgrim passengers to visit culturally prominent and historical places without the hassle of planning individual itinerary items.

“Bharat Gaurav trains will give a major fillip to the growth of spiritual Tourism in the country,” said the manager.