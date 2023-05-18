Bharat Gaurav trains from Hyderabad to Vaishno Devi Temple from June 20

Hyderabad: The Bharat Gaurav train will commence services from Secunderabad Railway Station to Vaishno Devi Temple from June 20.

Haridwar and Rishikesh trains will begin operations on June 20, connecting renowned pilgrim places in North India.

The concept of ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains has been successful over South Central Railways as the trains have recorded 100 percent patronage on recent trips towards Kashi and areas surrounding it.

Enthused by the spontaneous response of rail passengers, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has planned a new tourist circuit for the operation of Bharat Gaurav trains covering other renowned and important pilgrim destinations across India.

As part of the new initiative, IRCTC has announced a new tourist package namely ‘Mata Vaishno Devi, Haridwar and Rishikesh’. The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train starts from Secunderabad Railway Station and covers the destinations.

The train will cover important pilgrim and historical places in the northern part of the country while providing boarding and de-boarding facilities at seven important locations including Secunderabad, Kazipet, Ramagundam and Sirpur Khagaznagar in Telangana and Balharshah, Wardha and Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Tourists who wish to travel from Katara to the temple by either pony or doli or helicopter service, individually, need to book tickets on their own.

The whole trip will be covered over a period of 8 nights and 9 days while the train avoids all the difficulties involved in individual planning and making all-related arrangements like suitable trains, accommodation, food etc., for the passengers.

Travel facilities including both rail as well as road transport, accommodation facilities, and catering arrangements like morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner, both on-board and off-board, have been included.

Additionally, services of professional and friendly tour escorts along with security measures including CCTV cameras installed on coaches are available on the trains.