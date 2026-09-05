Hyderabad fitness coach held for Rs 1.7L IPL ticket fraud

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old fitness coach was arrested in Hyderabad on Saturday, September 5, for duping a man of Rs 1,70,000 and promising Indian Premier League tickets.

The accused was identified as Bhukya Mohan Lal, a resident of Kukatpally. He claimed to have contacts with ministers, police officials, and celebrities. According to the Lallaguda police, Lal promised to give lounge and ground-floor tickets to the victim for a match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Lal received Rs 1 lakh from the complainant at Tarnaka but failed to provide the match tickets. He then allegedly began avoiding the complainant. On May 30, the Lallaguda police registered a case of cheating under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Investigation revealed that Lal had also duped people on the pretext of providing a constable rank job in the Postal Department, Panchayat Secretary, Group-IV, and other employment opportunities, IPL tickets and other benefits, and collecting money from them.

To gain the victim’s trust, he allegedly presented himself as an employee in the Telangana Legislative Secretariat, Hyderabad, under a minister, and possessed an identity card purportedly showing his association with the Secretariat.

He also had an identity card relating to Defence Laboratories School, showing the designation PGT Physical Education, while presenting himself as a fitness trainer.

Police seized a mobile phone, identity cards, documents, and cheques from the accused and are identifying other victims who may have been similarly cheated.