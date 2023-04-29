Hyderabad: Five arrested for selling Hashish oil

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Saidabad police arrested five drug peddlers here on Saturday.

According to the police, the five accused – Gemmeli Bandu, Kapu Chander Rao both hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Santhosh Reddy from Hyderabad, Naeni Sai Bharath from Amberpet and Hariteja from R K Puram were caught red-handed selling 2.5 litres of Hashish Oil.

The drug was being sold to E. Santosh Reddy, a notorious drug peddler with as many as five NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) cases registered against him.

Police said that Santosh Reddy developed contacts with manufacturers and suppliers of Hashish Oil in the Visakha Agency area. The drug was being sold at Rs 80,000 per litre from main suppliers.

As many as 200 small bottles of 5ml each were sold to Bharath and Hariteja

Police said that consumers are mostly doctors, medical students and IT professionals.

Apart from the Hashish Oil, 5 cell phones and 1 Swift car were seized. A case has been registered.