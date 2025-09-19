Hyderabad floods: Minister, Mayor promise solution to Shaikpet residents

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Labour, Employment and Underground Mines Vivek Venkataswamy and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Friday, September 19, assured permanent relief measures for residents of flood-affected areas in the Shaikpet division.

The Minister and the Mayor inspected Virat Nagar, Mini Brindavanam, and Hakim Colony, which were severely inundated following heavy rains earlier this week.

They interacted with the affected families and promised that the government would stand by them in addressing the crisis.

‘Require long-term solutions’

During the visit, the Minister and Mayor emphasised that the recurring issue of flooding in low-lying areas required long-term solutions. They directed engineers and GHMC officials to immediately prepare technical reports and action plans for permanent flood mitigation measures.

“People must remain strong in these difficult times, and the government will extend all possible support,” they said, assuring that necessary steps would be taken without delay.

Drainage networks, flood prevention infra

The inspection drew attention to the urgent need for better drainage networks and flood-prevention infrastructure in the Shaikpet division.

Officials have been instructed to coordinate with engineering experts to finalise a permanent action plan, a press release informed.