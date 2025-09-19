HYDRAA commissioner inspects flood-hit areas in Hyderabad, orders relief works

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath visited the flood-affected areas of Sri Ram Nagar colony in Bagh Lingampally, as well as Gagan Mahal and Ashok Nagar areas in Domalguda on Friday, September 19, and instructed officials to undertake relief measures like desilting and construction of canals.

Residents of Sri Ram Nagar colony informed of their distress, stating that 450 houses had been submerged in floods. They said that earlier, the floodwater used to accumulate in an open space and then flow into the Hussain Sagar nala. However, now that the pipelines are damaged, the water ends up inundating the colony.

Also Read HYDRAA commissioner visits areas flooded by rainwater on Thursday

In response to this, the commissioner ordered officials to construct a canal from the open space to channel floodwater into the Hussain Sagar nala. On Friday, he inspected the canal excavation work and the pumping out of the floodwater using heavy motors.

The commissioner also inspected the Hussain Sagar nala in the Gagan Mahal area of Domalguda and assured residents that he will deploy JCBs to remove silt and encroachments from the canal as soon as the flood subsides.

He also proposed expanding the nala in Ashoknagar after locals complained that flood water had been entering the area from Indira Park and stagnating to about 6 feet, resulting in the collapse of a retaining wall. He also ordered the retaining wall to be reconstructed immediately.