HYDRAA commissioner visits areas flooded by rainwater on Thursday

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath toured the areas flooded with rainwater in Hyderabad on Thursday, September 18, and interacted with the people in the flooded colonies.

At Sriram Nagar locality of Baghlingampally, water had inundated the roads and entered the houses. The residents informed Ranganath that a nala passing through the area was deliberately blocked to grab government land beside it.

The residents questioned how could they enter their houses through waist-high flood waters on the roads, and said that even removing the water using the motors wasn’t helping.

The residents suggested restoring the nala, which could address the flooding issue. Ranganath, who directed the officials to take steps to prevent flooding of the colony in 2-3 days, also suggested digging another nala to divert the water from Sriram Nagar till the main nala which delivers the water in Hussain Sagar.

Ranganath also visited the areas near the Old Mumbai Highway connecting Gachibowli with Lingampalli, where the flood water has accumulated on the main road right in front of the University of Hyderabad (UOH), making it difficult for the people to cross the road.

He spoke with the locals and found out the causes for the flooding of the main road. The locals and officials informed him that due to the rainwater filling the water bodies located inside the university, the excess water was accumulating on the main road.

The officials also informed him that because of the underground pipeline getting clogged, the flooding was happening.

Ranganath asked the officials to immediately commission robotic machines to cut and scoop-out the silt from the underground pipeline. As plan B, he also suggested digging the road and letting the water get diverted across the main road. He asked the officials to continue the temporary measures to remove water from the main road.