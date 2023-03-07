Hyderabad: Flyovers to stay shut from 10 pm on Shab-e-Barat

Hyderabad: To ensure road safety and regulation of traffic on an intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday, all flyovers in the city including the one on Necklace Road will be closed after 10 pm on Tuesday.

Vehicular movement has been restricted for the occasion of Shab-e-Barat on all the flyovers except Greenland’s flyover, PVNR expressway and Langar house flyovers.

City police have requested citizens to use alternative roads for commuting and ring a bell on 9010203626 in case of any travel emergency or travel assistance.