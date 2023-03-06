Hyderabad: Police on alert for Holi and Shab-e-Barat



Hyderabad: Tri-commissionerates of Hyderabad, Rachakonda, and Cyberabad are on high alert following two important religious gatherings for Shab-e-Barat and Holi on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

The police chiefs have instructed their officers to maintain a tight vigil in their jurisdictions from Monday night onwards and continue till Wednesday evening.

Rapid Action Force and other riot control teams of the police will be deployed in all sensitive areas to prevent any trouble. Already, the teams of the Task Force and Special Operations Teams warned rowdy sheeters of tough action if anyone tries to disturb the law and order.

While Shab-e- Barat and Holika Dahan will be observed on Tuesday night, the festival Holi will be celebrated the following day.

A large number of people from different communities will flock to the streets from Tuesday night. Muslims, as a practice, visit the graveyards on Shab-e-Barat till late night. Police teams are stationed at important graveyards in the city.

“Patrolling will be done throughout the night. No gatherings will be allowed anywhere on the roads. People should cooperate with the police to maintain law and order,” said City police commissioner C V Anand.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police D S Chauhan said the police will take strict action against anyone breaking the law or disturbing the peace.

In certain communally sensitive districts and towns of Telangana, the police are put on high alert to thwart attempts to spread communal trouble.