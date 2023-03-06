Video: In Karnataka, Sri Ram Sena chief says ‘Hit BJP leaders with slippers if…’

Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik is once again back in the headlines for making controversial statements. Recently, he criticized BJP leaders in Karnataka for seeking votes in the name of PM Modi ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Challenging them to campaign without using Modi’s name and photo, he asked them to seek votes highlighting their own accomplishments in development, cow protection, and Hindutva.

Urging voters not to support BJP, he said that the party only knows how to take Modi’s name for votes.

Continuing his criticisms, he said that BJP leaders must try seeking votes based on their work. Those who seek votes in the name of Modi are useless and did not understand the needs of their constituents, he added.

KARNATAKA BIG CONTROVERSIAL:

WATCH ||

BJP vs BJP: Pramod Mutallik, the Chief of Sri Ram Sena & Rastriya Hindu Sena makes Controversial Statement against the BJP.

"One who asks your votes in the name of Modi in Karnataka; Hit them with your Chappal". pic.twitter.com/lQy0hcr3GT — Sachin (@Sachin54620442) March 4, 2023

On January 23, Muthalik announced that he will be contesting the assembly poll as an independent candidate from Karkala.

Discontent among Hindu groups

The Sri Ram Sena chief’s criticism of the BJP comes amid growing discontent among some Hindu groups.

While the BJP has sought to portray itself as the only party capable of protecting Hindu interests, some groups have accused it of not doing enough.

The upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka are expected to be closely contested, with both the BJP and Congress vying for control of the state. The results of the elections will not only have significant implications on Karnataka but also on national politics.

BJP-JD(S) tussle to woo voters in south Karnataka intensifies

The political tussle to woo the voters has intensified in south Karnataka with the ruling BJP focusing on the region to ensure a majority in the state Assembly elections.

The saffron party is organising a roadshow of PM Modi on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to make an impact on the voters of the region, while the JD(S) is also planning a similar event to counter the BJP.

The JD(S) derives its core strength from south Karnataka especially from Ramnagar, Mandya and Mysuru regions, where Vokkaligas influence the election results is planning a counter strategy to retain its sway over voters.

The JD (S) has decided to conduct a roadshow between Bengaluru and Mysuru on the Expressway. Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda will lead the roadshow. Party insiders claim that there is no question of letting the vote bank of JD(S) slip away to the saffron camp.

With inputs from IANS