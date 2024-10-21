Hyderabad: Focus on control of illegal constructions, says GHMC comm’r

Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner Ilambarthi on Monday asked concerned departments to pay special attention and to focus on illegal constructions in the city. He also asked the civiv body’s legal officer to review all court cases. He added that issues pertaining to the birth and death certificates and all other matters related to health department should be regularly reviewed.

Speaking at a public radio program organized at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office on Monday, October 22, the commissioner also assured citizens of taking up their issues. The GHMC commissioner said that the respective authorities should take special initiative in solving the problems of the people.

“The main purpose of Prajavani is to help people. The commissioner made it clear that the HODs must attend the Prajavani programme,” said a press release from the GHMC. It added that most of the complaints received by the public in the media are pertaining to the Town Planning Department, and the commissioner said that appropriate measures should be taken to control illegal constructions completely.

The chief city planner (CCP) was advised to review other matters and also was ordered to submit reports to him. He also asked officers of all departments to look into complaints received in the media and take steps to solve them at the earliest. “All the complaints received in Prajavani are recorded department wise in the computer,” the release added.