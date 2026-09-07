Hyderabad folk artiste attempts suicide over alleged cheating

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based folk artiste Madhuri Rathod has allegedly attempted suicide at her residence after allegedly being cheated on the pretext of marriage.
Rathod reportedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a saree on Sunday, September 6. However, family members broke open the door and rescued her. She alleged that fellow folk dancer Eshwar Sai had promised to marry her. She also alleged that despite filing a police complaint against him, there was no action against Sai.
A video shared on social media showed Rathod’s family bursting into her room. A mirror in the room was full of “Sorry”.
Further details are awaited.