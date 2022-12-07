Hyderabad: Folk fest Kulture Karavan to be held on December 11

Hyderabad: Kulture Karavan, a fest organised to celebrate folk music and culture will be organised in the city on December 11.

Further, the fest will also witness art exhibits and a flea market showcasing over 50 brands.

The fest will witness performances by niche artists from the city. The Manganiyar Seduction by Roysten Abel will be conducted followed by Pandit Ravi Shankar’s student Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s performance.

Abel’s Manganiyar Seduction will witness a mass ensemble of more than 40 Muslim singers and musicians from the Rajasthani deserts. Set up on the stage is a four-storey bank of small pods, each one framed by lightbulbs. More crucially, each pod is occupied by a single performer who is illuminated whenever his voice or playing joins the extended piece of music being performed.

As the ensemble grows in number and the sound gathers momentum, the skin-pricking climax is heralded by an uncomplicated but deeply effective light show as all the pods glow and dazzle.

Sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar’s student Rishab has been recognised for incorporating modern music elements into his classical training.

Aside from 40-50 stalls for food, clothing and jewellry, the fest will also include an art exhibition curated by Harish Sejekan which has art from prominent artists like MF Husain, Tyeb Mehta, VS Gaitonde, FN Souza, Manjit Bawa, S.H Raza, Ram Kumar, T Vaikuntham, Akbar Padamsee, Bharat Thakur, Sujata Sah Sejekan etc.

The event is being held in the hopes of bringing newer experiences into the city and also push culture and folk music from across India in Hyderabad.

Kulture Karavan will be held at Sattva Knowledge City in HiTech City. For Stall Bookings, one can call 70930 06177. For TABLE Reservations, one can call 9963799400.