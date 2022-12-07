Hyderabad: Police nab gang involved in jewellery shop theft

Hyderabad: A gang of six robbers involved in the dacoity of a jewellery shop last week in Chaitanyapuri, was apprehended by the police on Wednesday.



The accused were caught during a regular vehicle check operation in the early morning hours of the day.



Police seized jewellery, firearms and vehicles used in the dacoity from their possession and booked them under section 379 (Punishment for theft) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

As many as 15 special teams were formed to identify and nab the suspects who opened fire in the jewellery shop during the crime.



The accused have been earlier booked under sections 384 (Punishment for extortion), 379 (Punishment for theft), and 380 (Theft in a dwelling) of the IPC at five police stations in PS Ibrahimpatnam, Rachakonda.